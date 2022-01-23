Another child, 8yr old, Kidnapped, murdered by neighbour in Kaduna

Kaduna: How Neighbour Kidnapped, Killed My 8-Year-Old Daughter – Father

Days after social media outrage over the murder of five-year-old Hanifa Abubakar by her teacher in Kano State, another child identified as Asma’u has reportedly been kidnapped and killed after the sum of N3.45 million ransom was paid in Zaria, Kaduna State.

Asma’u was allegedly abducted by a neighbour known to her father, Alhaji Shuaibu Waalamu, on December 9, 2021.

The-eight-year-old had gone on an errand on the said day of her abduction and never returned, Weelamu told Vanguard Newspaper in an interview.

He narrated, “After some days, the abductors began to call my number and demanded N15m. But we negotiated and I first gave them N2m.

“They collected the money in Rigasa area of Kaduna. Later, they called me again and demanded for another N1. 045m as the only condition to release my daughter.

“I did not argue. But I gave the money to them. However, after paying the ransom as demanded on the 19th of January, they called me to tell me they killed her and switched off the phone.

“You see since from the initial stage, I was following her kidnappers and doing their bidding because of the fear of losing her. Now, they have killed her.

“I know those who kidnapped her and killed her. They are around us. I’ve strong evidence. I have told the police. And they are on it. In fact, the suspects have been arrested,” he said.

The incident came amid several reports of kidnapping saturating social media.

Top on the list was the death of five-year-old Hanifa who was abducted and killed by the proprietor of her school after demanding N6 million for her freedom