Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Home » Entertainment » Celebrity » Drama As Hanifa’s Mother Rains Slaps And Blows On daughter’s teacher/killer

Drama As Hanifa’s Mother Rains Slaps And Blows On daughter’s teacher/killer

Younews Ng January 23, 2022 Celebrity, Crime, Events, Investigation, News, Press Release, Trending Leave a comment 19 Views

There was a tensed emotion laden drama at the headquarters of the Kano State Police Command when Fatima Maina, mother of a slain five-year-old pupil, Hanfia Abubakar, charged at the proprietor who was arrested in connection with the death of the student.

Both the parents of the deceased child and the suspects were at the Kano police command headquarters on Friday.

The parents of the child were the ones who first got there. Later, Tanko and the suspects were brought in by the police.

Immediately, Fatima sighted Tanko, she charged towards him, raining slaps and blows on him as she demanded why he took her daughter’s life.

The drama continued for a while until policemen whisked the prime suspect away.

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

3SC General Manager dies of ‘serious ailment’, KU match postpone

The General Manager of the Shooting Stars Sports Club (3SC), Mr. Rasheed Balogun has been ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.