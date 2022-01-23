Eguavoen’s battle ready, disallows NFF’s Pinnick From Super Eagles’ Dressing Room

Ahead of Tunisia Game Sunday, January 23, 2022 at 8:51 Eguavoen says NFF president Amaju Pinnick or any other guest will no longer be allowed into the dressing room to talk to Super Eagles stars at halftime.

The 56-year-old was however quick to note that motivation is good for the players and is part of the team’s culture Nigeria face Tunisia in the Round of 16.

Speaking ahead of Super Eagles round of 16 tie against Tunisia, Eguavoen said, “We talked about timing and I am still talking about it. It’s our culture – motivation is good. “Guests can have short discussions with the team at the restaurant and not inside the dressing room. “Against Egypt was the only time when the NFF president and the Air Peace president came to see the team and it was five minutes. “In the second and third games, no one came to see the team. I don’t think this will happen on Sunday.”