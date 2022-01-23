Iyorchia Counters Obasanjo on ‘never again to PDP & Partisan politics’

Iyorchia Ayu, national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as if prepared for a reply from home, has counter ex president Obasanjo.

The PDP chairman made sharp comment in response to Obasanjo who said nothing can make him returned to PDP after he had torn his membership card.

Looking straight to Obasanjo’s eye ball, he said” politics will always be part of your life “

Addressing the former president on Saturday when he led PDP leaders to visit him at his residence in Abeokuta, Ogun state, Ayu said “partisan politics will never retire from your blood”.

“You always want the right thing done and since you want the right thing done, for life, you will remain the emeritus member of the PDP.

“You cannot build a house and leave it to collapse.

“We will continue to contribute our own quotas to the growth of the party and the nation and we will continue to come to you.

“So, I want to plead with you, please don’t be tired of us as we come knocking, asking for your advice and wisdom because the words of elders are the words of wisdom.”

Ayu said it was appropriate to visit Obasanjo with the party chieftains to learn from his wealth of experience.

The PDP chairman said Obasanjo’s tenure as Nigeria’s president was a golden era.

He said: “During that period, not only did you grow Nigeria’s economy to be the biggest in Africa, you were able to take the country away from slavery by negotiating and cancelling so much of its foreign debts.

“The direct foreign investment (FDI) in the country was on the increase on daily basis with attendant respect for Nigeria from the international community.

“Most of the institutions and agencies set up during your tenure, including the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), are still useful in the country.

“You are very passionate about this country and you did a lot. So, we thought we should come and thank you for what you have done, not just for Nigerians, but also for our party and the African continent.

“I think today, in all modesty, after the departure of late President Nelson Mandela of South Africa, there remains only one person of such stature on the African continent.

“We are proud that the person is a Nigerian in the person of former President Olusegun Obasanjo