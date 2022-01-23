Nigeria play Ghana in Qatar 2022 World Cup final playoff

The Super Eagles have been drawn to face their West African neighbour, the Black Stars of Ghana in the final play-off for the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

The draw which took place in Cameroon where the AFCON 2021 is going on, had in attendance African legends El Hadji Diouf of Senegal and Emmanuel Adebayor, the former Togo international who both served as draw assistants.

The encounters will take place between March 24 and 29, with the Black Stars hosting the first leg in Ghana, while the return leg will come up in Nigeria fine days later.

The Super Eagles qualified for the final round play-offs after topping Group C which comprised Cape Verde, Liberia, and the Central African Republic.

Ghana, on another hand, edged Bafana Bafana of South Africa to qualify in Group G which also had had Ethiopia and Zimbabwe.

The three-time African champions will be hoping to qualify for the seventh time, while Ghana will try to make their fourth appearance at football’s biggest tournament in Qatar.

Ghana were eliminated at the group stages of the 33rd edition of AFCON in Cameroon; Nigeria will face Tunisia in the rounds of 16 on Sunday, after topping their group with 9 points.

In other encounters, the Pharaohs of Egypt will face Sadio Mane’s Senegal, and Cameroon will be hoping to qualify ahead of Algeria.

The Democratic Republic of Congo clash with the Atlas Lions of Morocco, while the last qualifier will be between Mali and the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia.

Fixtures

Egypt vs Senegal

Cameroon vs Algeria

Ghana vs Nigeria

DR Congo vs Morocco

Mali vs Tunisia