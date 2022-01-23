Obasanjo: Nothing will make me return to PDP

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo on Saturday stated he won’t return to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) under which he ruled Nigeria from 1999-2007.

He told the National chairman of the PDP Dr. Iyorchia Ayu and National Working Committee (NWC) members that visited him in Abeokuta on Saturday that only God will help them shoulder their responsibilities.

The team visited Obasanjo to discuss party matters and solicit his support for the 2023 general elections.

Obasanjo reminded Ayu that having called it quit with partisan politics over seven years ago with the public shredding of his PDP membership card, he was not going to go back.

The elder statesman spoke while addressing the PDP NWC members and other leaders of the party shortly after a closed door meeting with them in his Penthouse within the sprawling Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL), Abeokuta, Ogun State.

The PDP leaders in attendance were former Ondo Governor Dr. Segun Mimiko; former Cross River Governor Donald Duke; his successor Senator Liyel Imoke; PDP 2019 vice presidential candidate Dr. Peter Obi; former Jigawa Governor Sule Lamido; former Minister of Police Affairs Adamu Waziri; former Kogi Deputy Governor Yomi Awoniyi and former Oyo Deputy Govenor Taofeek Arapaja among others.

The delegation led by Ayu was in Abeokuta to plead with the former President not to be tired of PDP and its members whenever they come “knocking, asking for advice and asking for wisdom.”

Obasanjo, however, emphasised that he is only interested in what is good for Nigeria and anybody who wants to have his advice.

He said: “I have been with the party right from inception. Whatever I do in my own life, because I became president on the platform PDP, PDP will continue to be part of the history of my life. Having said that, the day that my ward decided to tear my PDP card was the day I ceased to be a member of PDP and that day I vowed that I will not be a member of any political party again. But I will remain a statesman in Nigeria, in West Africa, in Africa and indeed in the world.

“So, I thank you very much for coming and you are living up to your word because immediately after you were given this appointment, this job, you called me, in fact you sent a message and I called you and you said you will see me and I said I will see you any time and any day.

“I’m happy that you are here and as I jokingly said, when you said you will see me, I thought I will be probably one or two, but I really didn’t realise that your visit will be turned to an invasion.

“You are all welcome, because I’m among friends what can I say or do with Sule or Adamu Waziri here with you or even Mimiko?

“Chairman, let me say this, I want to specially pray that the responsibility that is put on your shoulder you will be able to carry it, God will help you carry it.

“Your case is like the case of Idi Amin. Idi Amin came to me and he said ‘my brother, you have Africa load and it is on your shoulder, I pray God will help you carry Africa load’.

“Iyorchia, you have PDP load with Nigeria load and it is only God that can help you to carry this load which of course, I believe if God gives you a responsibility, He will also give you the wherewithal to be able to carry that responsibility.

“Bear in mind and I want to emphasise that I’m no longer in partisan politics and there is nothing that will bring me back to partisan politics but I will always be interested in what is good for Nigeria and anybody who wants to have my advice, I will distinctively give it in the best interest of Nigeria and in the best interest of Africa.”