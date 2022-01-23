Police arrest couple who beat up teacher for flogging their son

Oyedele Joseph and his wife, Elizabeth, havr bern arrested in Ogun State for allegedly assaulting a teacher in a secondary school in the state.

According to the police, the couple allegedly invaded Toyon High School, Ere village in Ado-Odo/Ota LGA with thugs to attack a teacher identified as Abel Thomas.

The couple said the teacher had the “effrontery to beat” their son identified as Joshua Joseph, an SS3 student.

However,bPreliminary investigation revealed that the teacher, Abel Thomas, moderately corrected the SS3 student ,Joshua Joseph.

Who then went home to inform his parents that he was beaten by the teacher,”

The parents then mobilised some thugs and stormed the school.

On getting to the school, they descended heavily on the teacher, beat and injured him.

“They also damaged the back screen of a Toyota Corolla with registration number LSD 395 FV belonging to another teacher of the school Jolayemi Sunday.

The injured teacher had been taken to hospital for medical treatment

Now, the Police is on the trail of the escaped thugs who accompanied the couple to attack the school .

YOU NEWS learnt the couple will be charged to court without delay.