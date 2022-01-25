AFCON 2021: Okoye, Iwobi get death threats over Super Eagles defeat

Super Eagles first-choice goalkeeper Maduka Okoye and midfielder Alex Iwobi have come under attack following Nigeria’s 1-0 loss to Tunisia in the Round of 16 game at the ongoing African Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament in Cameroon on Sunday.

Captain Youssef Msakni scored with a long-range shot to hand COVID-hit Tunisia an improbable 1-0 win over 10-man Nigeria in Garoua on Sunday to advance to the quarter-finals.

Following the defeat, The Nation observed that Okoye deactivated the comment section of his Instagram account amid death threats.

Many Nigerians blamed him for the country’s exit at the tournament after he conceded the only goal from the Carthage Eagles.

Iwobi, a second-half substitute, who conceded a free-kick and got sent off, also received threats.

It has been reported that Iwobi “archived” his account after he was bullied by many fans.

Reacting, many Nigerians after the game took to social media to express their dissatisfaction over Super Eagles outing.

But some, including Rangers star Leon Balogun, pleaded for more support for the Super Eagles and not subject them to cyberbullying.