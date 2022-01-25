Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Home » Trending » Business » Idumota Crisis: Police arrest NURTW leaders Kunle Poly, Sego

Idumota Crisis: Police arrest NURTW leaders Kunle Poly, Sego

Younews Ng January 25, 2022 Business, Celebrity, Court Cases, Editorial, Events, Press Release, Trending Leave a comment 56 Views

Lagos Rapid Response Squad (RRS), led by its Commander, CSP Olayinka Egbeyemi this evening arrested the two principal suspects in the constant clashes in Idumota and its environs which has intermittently crippled commercial activities in the area.

The arrest was effected today at a meeting where the two NURTW members along with some other stakeholders converged.

The latest clash which occurred last week Thursday reportedly led to the death of a victim while commercial activities were paralyzed in the area for some time until a joint team of police officers were deployed immediately to the area to restore peace.

Kunle Poly and Sego are presently being transferred to Zone II, Onikan, Lagos.

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

Mercy Aigbe finally reveals her new lover

Actress Mercy Aigbe has finally unveiled her new boo four years after leaving her erstwhile ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.