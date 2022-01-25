Mercy Aigbe finally reveals her new lover

Actress Mercy Aigbe has finally unveiled her new boo four years after leaving her erstwhile husband, Lanre Gentry.

The mother of two was rumoured on December 31, 2021 to have secretly had her Nikkah with an entertainment mogul.

She was seen all glammed in Muslim regalia in a video flaunting her ring with the stylist echoing “Agbeke Aya d’owner”.

She had hinted she was seeing someone else in her social media posts.

After years of rumour, she finally unveiled her new lover on Instagram, posting a lovely pose with founder of Adekaz production, Kazim Adeoti.

She wrote: “it’s my Boo’s birthday in a bit Cc @Kazimadeoti thank you for being amazing.”

Colleagues and fans responded to the post almost immediately.

Nkechiblessing wrote: “Yasssssss!!!!!!!!! My own Mummy and super daddy.”

Bobrisky222 said: “Awwww he is an amazing man.“

Annemarieonche commented: “Wait! But this man has a wife now”

Hormotorlarny46 stated: “Aya d owner, don finally show d owner face ooo”

The popular movie producer and owner of online streaming platform IbakaTV, Kazim Adeoti, the popular movie producer and owner of online streaming platform, Ibaka TV, was reportedly married to Funsho Adeoti with four kids.

Reacting to Mercy Aigbe’s post, her ex-husband Lanre Gentry, posted an old picture of himself, Mercy Aigbe, Kazim Adeoti and Funsho Adeoti with the caption: “At last I thank God the truth is out this is one out of many to God be the glory. I don’t need anyone to comment please.”

Lanre Gentry allegedly accused the movie star of having affairs with her producers and marketers.