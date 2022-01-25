Not bordered by Mercy Aigbe snatching my husband – Rival

Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
January 25, 2022

Funsho Adeoti, the wife of movie marketer Kazim Adeoti, has reacted after actress Mercy Aigbe showed off Kazim as her new man.

Mercy had taken to Instagram to share a series of photos of herself and Kazim. She also insinuated that they are married (read here ).
A number of Nigerians called Mercy out for this and accused her of breaking a home.

Mercy Aigbe’s ex-husband, Lanre Gentry, also reacted by sharing a throwback photo of him and Mercy, when they were still married, posing with Kazim Adeoti and his wife Funsho Adeoti.

Lanre added in the caption: “At last I thank God the truth is out this is just one out of many to God be the glory. I don’t need anyone’s comment please.”

Now, Funsho Adeoti has responded.

She shared a photo of her and her kids alongside a popular quote that reads: “Losing someone who doesn’t respect or appreciate you is actually a gain not a loss… thank you all”

