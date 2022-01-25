Not bordered by Mercy Aigbe snatching my husband – Rival

Funsho Adeoti, the wife of movie marketer Kazim Adeoti, has reacted after actress Mercy Aigbe showed off Kazim as her new man.

Mercy had taken to Instagram to share a series of photos of herself and Kazim. She also insinuated that they are married (read here ).

A number of Nigerians called Mercy out for this and accused her of breaking a home.

Mercy Aigbe’s ex-husband, Lanre Gentry, also reacted by sharing a throwback photo of him and Mercy, when they were still married, posing with Kazim Adeoti and his wife Funsho Adeoti.

Lanre added in the caption: “At last I thank God the truth is out this is just one out of many to God be the glory. I don’t need anyone’s comment please.”

Now, Funsho Adeoti has responded.

She shared a photo of her and her kids alongside a popular quote that reads: “Losing someone who doesn’t respect or appreciate you is actually a gain not a loss… thank you all”