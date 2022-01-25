Scores die, many injured in stampede after Cameroon vs Comoros

Many persons have been reported dead after a crush at Olembe Stadium that hosted Cameroon and Comoros in the Cameroonian capital Yaounde during an Africa Cup of Nations match on Monday.

In a video that surfaced online, football fans were seen struggling to get access to the stadium.

A Cameroon-based television, CRTV, reported that “half a dozen deaths and dozens have been injured”.

Confederation of African Football confirmed the incident in a statement, saying that investigation is ongoing.

The statement read, “CAF is aware of the incident that took place at Olembe Stadium during the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations fixture between hosts Cameroon and Comoros on, 24 January 2022.

Eight people were killed and many more injured in a crush outside a Cameroonian football stadium Monday ahead of an Africa Cup of Nations match.

A row D’s attempted to enter through a southern entrace at Olembe stadium in the capital Yaounde to watch the host nation play Comoros.

Although the stadium’s capacity of 60,000 has been limited over coronavirus fears, the 60 percent cap is raised to 80 percent when Cameroon’s Indomitable Lions play.

“Eight deaths were recorded, two women in their thirties, four men in their thirties, one child, one body taken away by the family,” according to a preliminary health ministry report .

The ministry said victims were “immediately transported” in ambulances, but “heavy road traffic slowed down the transport”.

State news had said earlier there had been “half a dozen deaths and dozens have been injured”, but there was no further information from the ministry about the number hospitalised.

A baby was also reportedly trampled by the crowd, the ministry added, although the infant was “immediately extracted and taken to Yaounde General Hospital” and is in a “medically stable” condition

Tournament organisers had earlier confirm that casualties had been recorded without providing further details.

Africa Cup of Nations organising committee spokesperson Abel Mbengue said : “There was a crush as can happen when there is a stampede. We are waiting for reliable information on the number of casualties in this tragic incident”.

The Confederation of African Football, which runs the continent’s flagship competition, said it was “investigating the situation and trying to get more details on what transpired”.

In a statement online, the organisation said it had sent its secretary general to “visit the supporters in hospital in Yaounde”.

It added it was in “constant communication with Cameroon government and the Local Organizing Committee”.