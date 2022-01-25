Son Stabs mum for Ritual Money

A woman identified as Eziada Chika Mbachu, has escaped from her son, who stabbed her with a knife severally to allegedly use the mother for ritual.

Mrs. Eziada Chika Mbachu, the suspect’s mother

On how the woman escaped, he said: “The mother was shouting and calling for help with blood stains and wounds on her body. The neighbours heard of it and started rushing to help her.

They rescued her. When the son saw many people coming he stopped attacking the mother.

“It was that time that the mother fell and started crying and the neighbours rescued her and separated her from the son.

“As I am talking to you the woman has been rushed to the Federal Medical Centre, hospital for treatment so that treatment can commence on her immediately because of the knife cuts. The police have arrested the boy and taken him to the station.”

Reacting, the mother of the Victim, Mrs Mbachu, is believed to be a parishioner at Holy Trinity Catholic Parish at World bank in Owerri.

She thanked God saying: “I thank God for rescuing me. I thank God for rescuing me. I thank my neighbours for rescuing me. I thank everybody who came to my rescue. I thank my neighbours. God in heaven I say honour to your name.