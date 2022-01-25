Tinubu is accepted in the North – Miyetti Allah

One of the umbrella bodies of herdsmen in Nigeria, the Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, says it will be easy for All Progressives Congress presidential hopeful, Bola Tinubu, to win the hearts of northerners in the 2023 election because he is well-accepted in the region

Though the organisation, Miyetti Allah has said it would not endorse any presidential aspirant till after party primaries have been conducted and candidates have emerged.

“Tinubu has invested politically; if his party deems him fit to fly, we will demand his agenda to address the challenges facing the pastoralists. We will also demand the agenda of other candidates.”

“Tinubu does not have a problem in the north, a lot of our elders are with him because he supported (President Muhammadu) Buhari but our organisation’s position, for now, is that we are not endorsing anybody yet for President in 2023 until after the party primaries,” an insider said.