Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Home » Trending » News » APC Officially Zones 2023 Presidential Ticket to the South

APC Officially Zones 2023 Presidential Ticket to the South

Younews Ng January 26, 2022 News, Politics, Trending Leave a comment 93 Views

The Chairman, APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, His Exc. Mai Mala Buni, Governor of Yobe State has announced the Party zoning arrangement ahead of 2023 general elections.

Governor Buni who chaired the National Working Committee – NWC presented the zoning of the 2023 Presidential ticket, the Leadership of the National Assembly and the Leadership of the Party as follows:

President – (South)
Vice President – (North)
Senate President – (South)
Deputy Senate President – (North)
House of Reps Speaker – (North)
House of Reps Deputy Speaker – (South).

APC National Working Committee zoning:
National Chairman – (North)
National Secretary – (South)
National Treasurer – (South)
Financial Secretary – (North)
Legal Officer – (North)
Welfare Officer – (South)
Auditor – (North)
National Youth Leader – (South)
National Woman Leader – (South)
Publicity Secretary – (South)
Persons With Disability PWD Leader – (South)

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

A peep into ASSIMI GOÏTA of Mali’s determination

“I am aware that am a mortal, I am not perfect. History will judge me ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.