APC Officially Zones 2023 Presidential Ticket to the South

The Chairman, APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, His Exc. Mai Mala Buni, Governor of Yobe State has announced the Party zoning arrangement ahead of 2023 general elections.

Governor Buni who chaired the National Working Committee – NWC presented the zoning of the 2023 Presidential ticket, the Leadership of the National Assembly and the Leadership of the Party as follows:

President – (South)

Vice President – (North)

Senate President – (South)

Deputy Senate President – (North)

House of Reps Speaker – (North)

House of Reps Deputy Speaker – (South).

APC National Working Committee zoning:

National Chairman – (North)

National Secretary – (South)

National Treasurer – (South)

Financial Secretary – (North)

Legal Officer – (North)

Welfare Officer – (South)

Auditor – (North)

National Youth Leader – (South)

National Woman Leader – (South)

Publicity Secretary – (South)

Persons With Disability PWD Leader – (South)