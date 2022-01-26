Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Home » Entertainment » Celebrity » Mali goes tough, cuts ties with France, abandons French as official language

Mali goes tough, cuts ties with France, abandons French as official language

Younews Ng January 26, 2022 Celebrity, Interviews, Investigation, News, Trending Leave a comment 98 Views

Mali military government cuts diplomatic ties with France, abandons French as its official language, orders French troops to leave its territory within 72hrs.

Here are highlights from a communique sent out by the spokesperson of the transitional government led by Colonel Assimi Goita Malick.

The government of Mali officially announces an end to diplomatic, military and economic ties with France according to the demands of the Malien people.

The government of Mali announces its decision to severe cooperation agreements with France from today the 24th of January 2022.

The government of Mali announces an end to its participation in ECOWAS. Henceforth Mali will no longer be a member of ECOWAS.

The government of Mali announces that as from today the 24th of January, French will no longer be the official language of Mali. BAMBARA will henceforth be the official Language of Mali.

The government of Mali calls for the immediate exit of France and its troops from across its national territory.

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

A peep into ASSIMI GOÏTA of Mali’s determination

“I am aware that am a mortal, I am not perfect. History will judge me ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.