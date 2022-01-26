Mali goes tough, cuts ties with France, abandons French as official language

Mali military government cuts diplomatic ties with France, abandons French as its official language, orders French troops to leave its territory within 72hrs.

Here are highlights from a communique sent out by the spokesperson of the transitional government led by Colonel Assimi Goita Malick.

The government of Mali officially announces an end to diplomatic, military and economic ties with France according to the demands of the Malien people.

The government of Mali announces its decision to severe cooperation agreements with France from today the 24th of January 2022.

The government of Mali announces an end to its participation in ECOWAS. Henceforth Mali will no longer be a member of ECOWAS.

The government of Mali announces that as from today the 24th of January, French will no longer be the official language of Mali. BAMBARA will henceforth be the official Language of Mali.

The government of Mali calls for the immediate exit of France and its troops from across its national territory.