Man annoyingly burns Bible, over Pastors’ failed miracle promises

OnevMatthias Ezeaku has set Bible ablaze, after Prophetess Favour Chinyere fails to heal any sick person.

Few days ago Mr Matthias Ezeaku threw a challenge to all the faith healing pastors in Nigeria to come to his hospital to heal the sick as a proof that the miracles they claim to perform in their churches are not fake.

He made the call after Prophet Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin threatened to arrest him because he called him a fake prophet.

No pastor dared to take up the challenge, until Prophetess Chinyere stumbled on the challenge and accepted to hold a – 3-day healing crusade at the hospital.

The program which started on Friday 21st of January ended in disgrace for Prophetess Chinyere as Jesus failed to heal any sick person despite the sick were subjected to 3 days dry fasting.

Like the prophets of BAAL, she was mocked and left disgraced.

After the show, Mr Matthias burnt a Bible and denounced Christianity, claiming that the Bible and Jesus have no powers to save or heal.