Prof Imasogie is dead

Prof Osadolor Imasogie; President Emeritus of the Nigerian Baptist Theological Seminary, Ogbomoso and former President, Nigerian Baptist Convention is dead.

Seen by many as legend, sage, philosopher, theologian, academic, great Servant of God and God’s General of international reputation.

He died on Tuesday, January 25, 2022.

Baba Imasogie, as fondly called, was a renown Baptist scholar whose name has appeared in the academic works of students from all over the world who have been involved in contextual theological studies. He studied at the Nigerian Baptist Theological Seminary, Ogbomoso, the Golden Gate Baptist Theological Seminary in Mill Valley, California, the Oklahoma Baptist University where he obtained a BA (Magna cum laude), and earned a PhD at the Southern Baptist Theological Seminary, Louisville, Kentucky.

Returning to Nigeria, he became the first Nigerian President of the prestigious Nigerian Baptist Theological Seminary in Ogbomoso, Oyo State, from where he retired as an emeritus professor.

He served frequently in African and world positions of ecclesiastical leadership. He was Moderator of the Program for Theological Education of the World Council of Churches and Vice President of the Baptist World Alliance (BWA). Professor Imasogie was awarded the Nigerian National Honour of the Commander of the Order of the Niger (CON) and is a Justice of the Peace (JP).

Notable among his theological writings are Guidelines for Christian Theology in Africa; African Traditional Religion; Earthly Life and Mission of Jesus Christ; Messages of God for Times Like This and other great works, published and unpublished.