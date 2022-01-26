Questions raised as FG suspends fuel subsidy removal

Not a few analysts are saying; You don’t have to be an economic analyst to see through the deceit in Chief Timpre Silva’s recent announcement.

He told state house correspondents that Subsidy will not be removed until: The Refineries are working, cars can change to gas oil for fuel in Nigeria and the vulnerable poor are taken care of. The FG had six years to do all of the above. They could not. Now they want to do it in 18 months? Port Harcourt Refinery is in a state of disrepair and will NEVER be fully functional. That leaves us with DANGOTE REFINERY. One company will now supply the whole of Nigeria with refined fuel? Already DANGOTE CEMENT is among the most expensive in the nation.

Three are clear indications that fuel subsidy removal will not take place in the life of Buhari s administration.

Yesterday the government announced an indefinite suspension of fuel subsidy removal.

Today the government announced a proposal to suspend the fuel subsidy plans for 18months. Clearly Buhari will be out of office then.

Financial journalism is sweet when you can project into the future and get it right. I read clearly the future plot of this government right three days ago.

My further prediction towards a doomsday scenario was that Buhari will announce into effect the removal of fuel subsidy a few days to the end of his administration. And create serious problems for his successor which may lead to a break up of the country or a military takeover.

Let’s watch.

Anyone who is right thinking ought to ask questions about this declaration by the FG. We are in an election year. Expect more surprises.