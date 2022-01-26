YOU NEWS’ Story that touches the heart @ Noon..'”Had l know “

He was paying N9,000,000 (Nine Million naira) yearly for 3 bedroom flat in Maitama, Abuja. It was later increased to 10M and he was paying. No savings. No investment. He’s working. He believed and depended on his salary. It will surely be coming.

His argument:

“When you live in the neighborhood of big men, you will behave like big men. You roll with big men. Packaging. You network”.

His junior colleagues went to the developing areas like Lugbe, FO1 Kubwa, Ushafa and bought lands in the selling estates there.

They used their salary and built to their satisfaction, the kind of house they needed. They also rented the boys quarters and build other commercial houses they rented out.

This man in Maitama was making mockery of those friends of his for living in the outskirts of the city.

He said they live in the village and shouldn’t claim they are in Abuja.. He always argued that living in the neighborhood of the rich makes you have respect, you network.

Fast forward to the second tenure of Bubu, something happened. The man was sacked.

Remember, for the past 10 years, he has been paying rent between 9M to 10M in Maitama when all his mates became landlords.

His rent is expiring next month, no money to renew it or even get another one.

He told one of his friends— those he laughed at for staying in the village to give him a flat from his house. He sent him the number of the property lawyer.

“Excuse me. You are my friend. You should give me this for free. You know what I am passing through”.

His friend replied him:

“Building materials didn’t come to me for free. The land I bought wasn’t for free. Please, my house has been handed over to a lawyer. If you need it, call him, he will tell you the price. There are others who need it.

I can only convince my lawyer to give it to you because we are friends. So, if you are serious about it, you let me know”.

He paused, they paused; both of them paused.

This is not fiction. I know those involved.

Over 10 years of living in the neighborhood of the rich, ọga is still poor. Think and plan your life. Where you live doesn’t matter. What matters is you and the value you create. Stay in the forest, the world will find you.