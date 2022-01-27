A peep into ASSIMI GOÏTA of Mali’s determination

“I am aware that am a mortal, I am not perfect. History will judge me one day, but until then all I ask for is your support.

I did not choose this path on my own. She imposed herself on me. God alone knows what He’s doing.

I will strive to get to the end, but if I die before reaching our goal, do continue the project without me and lay the groundwork for change with my blood and my flesh.No sacrifice is so much for this country.

I am not Thomas Sankara, nor Jerry Rawlings. I am Assimi Goïta. Remember me as a reformer not a revolutionary. Remember me as the bearer of hope to the people, the one who came when your blood was shed for your desire for change.

I will go to the end of my mission. I will never betray your trust.

Death doesn’t scare me, I saw it every day on the battlefield, it’s failure that scares me.

If death marries me on the way to our target, do not mourn me. Don’t make my grave a sanctuary. I did what I thought was right for my country. I did it for me but I did it for you too.

I am Assimi, the man who smiles every day with death.”