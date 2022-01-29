Ojota-Opebi Link Bridges, Approach Roads excites Lagosians..ready in 20mths’ time

Lagos state governor has flag off the construction.. and many are excited, calling it “the right move in the right direction “

“The 3.89 kilometre-long road infrastructure will open into the Ojota axis in Kosofe, taking traffic from Opebi U-Turn and dropping it at Ikorodu Road via the intersection that will be constructed under Odo Iya Alaro Bridge at Mende.

“The road will be supported by a 276 metre-long deck-on-pile bridge and 474 metre-long mechanically stabilised earth-wall approach sections.

The carriageway, which is a new connectivity, would create an easy exit for commuters leaving the Ikeja-Onigbongbo axis towards Ojota and Maryland.

The project was initiated to proffer a permanent solution to inadequacies of Opebi Link Bridge and the Opebi U-Turn and to ease pressure on overburdened routes within Ikeja, to reduce travel time along the corridor.”

Sanwo-Olu pointed out that the link bridge project which was conceived 20 years ago by the government of Senator Bola Tinubu has been awarded to Messrs Julius Berger Nigeria Plc after carrying out extensive studies and engineering investigations along the project alignment, and it is expected to be completed in 20 months.

The Governor said, “We are here this afternoon to witness another milestone in the implementation of the Traffic Management and Transportation Pillar of our administration’s THEMES Agenda and the State Strategic Transport Master Plan (STMP).

“This flag-off ceremony demonstrates the priority that we accord the welfare and well-being of the people. It is also a testament of our commitment to the Greater Lagos Vision.

“We recognize the strategic importance of road infrastructure to sustainable development, which explains our administration’s focus on the provision of road infrastructure to achieve some pre-conceived targets like reduced travel time on our roads- (by saving important man-hours that would have been otherwise lost to traffic); enhanced interconnectivity; provision of better riding surface; and elimination of traffic gridlocks while generally making life more meaningful to commuters in Lagos State.

“In consideration of the exponential growth rate of commercial activities and services within this axis, and to address the challenge of the huge traffic burden occasioned by the growth, we decided to provide carefully designed innovative solutions to ease the daily gridlock experienced by commuters around Opebi / Mobolaji Bank Anthony Way/ Ojota/Mende corridor.