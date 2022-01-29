Series of autopsy , gruesome murder, burial in shallow grave had done collateral damages to the corpse of a student of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife, Timothy Adegoke, who died in controversial circumstances

Nevertheless whatever remains has been packaged for burial today.

An eyewitness at the burial said “I just watched the burial of Timothy Adegoke in Eruwa. I cried as the wife and the kids performed the dust to dust rite.

The remains of the 37-year-old Master of Business Administration student were brought to the Eruwa Town Hall in a white casket with hundreds of youths in procession.

The body of the accountant was buried beside the house he built for his parents in the New Eruwa part of Eruwa town. Eruwa is the headquarters of the Ibarapa East Local Government Area of Oyo State.

Family members, friends and beneficiaries of the deceased’s acts of kindness wept sore during the brief service conducted by Revd. Michael Hungbenu, the founder of Celestial Deliverance Church of Christ.

The grieving widow of the deceased, Bolatito, wept uncontrollably and refused to leave the graveside despite pleas that she should step aside.

She shouted the name of her late husband and reminded the dead of the sweet times they had together while she hurled curses on the killers of her husband.

She said the killers did not allow her husband to bury his parents and became inaudible at a time after she had screamed for long.

Service of tributes was first held at the Eruwa Town Hall where hundreds of youths, members of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria, and OAU students, among others had gathered.

Speaker after speaker paid glowing tributes to the deceased while his kinsmen recalled his good deeds in a tearful atmosphere.

His brother, Gbade urged those present to support them to ensure that justice is served in the case which is already in court.