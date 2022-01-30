2 boys behead lady friend inside Hotel room, remove organs… She screamed, but too late

The Osun State Command has arrested two Ritualists, Ayodeji Saheed and Tunde Obadimeji from whom some Female Body Parts were recovered.

The Osun State Police Spokesman said: “at about 9:30pm., a distress call was made by A Hotel Management where they had lodged.

The Management said a Girl screamed twice and after that, no noise was heard again from the Room.

According to them the scream was like a Girl calling for help.

According to the Management when the Guys were about going they were asked to be escorted back to the Room to see if everything was fine and why the Girl they came with wasn’t leaving with them.

The Ritualists claimed everything was fine and the Girl was resting in the Room. They said that she was going to be but the Hotel Management insisted.

Even though they tried to escape the Hotel Management were smart enough they had locked down the Premises and pinned them down.

That was when they were able to gain access in the Room and saw a pool of blood with some Body Parts removed from the lifeless Female Body inside a Bag which they tried escaping with” the Spokesman said.

“That was when the distress call was made and the Police Force took emergency response, and they were arrested.

During further investigation by the Police, both confessed, saying it was not not the first time they were committing such and that they have killed more than 70 Girls.

They confessed they specialise in getting Female Parts which they sell to one Abefe Sadiq who pays them for each Parts. The confessed they were paid the sum of Six Hundred Thousand Naira for one such Girl killed ?

Asked how they get the Girls, they told Detectives that “getting the Girls was so easy … “we lure them with money and fancy things”

They confessed further that all they needed to do was to get or rent a fancy Car with Cash they spend for their Vicims, and that is all the Girls fall for.