Fire razes brewery depot in Ilesa, Osun, no life lost

Several empty crates and bottles had been destroyed in the fire incident that occurred at the crate depot of the International Brewery, Ilesa, Osun state.

Bush burning around the location of the brewery probably triggered by cigarette butts was strongly suspected.

Prompt response to the distress call by the fire men prevented spread of the inferno to other places.

The fire started around 6 pm on Friday and men of Osun State Fire Service and those of Federal Fire Service immediately deployed to the scene

Happily, no life was lost to the incident.