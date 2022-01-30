Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Home » Events » Fire razes brewery depot in Ilesa, Osun, no life lost

Fire razes brewery depot in Ilesa, Osun, no life lost

Younews Ng January 30, 2022 Events, Investigation, News, Press Release Leave a comment 41 Views

Several empty crates and bottles had been destroyed in the fire incident that occurred at the crate depot of the International Brewery, Ilesa, Osun state.

Bush burning around the location of the brewery probably triggered by cigarette butts was strongly suspected.

Prompt response to the distress call by the fire men prevented spread of the inferno to other places.

The fire started around 6 pm on Friday and men of Osun State Fire Service and those of Federal Fire Service immediately deployed to the scene

Happily, no life was lost to the incident.

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

Student Runs Mad After Suspected Yahoo Boys Drops Her off

A female student of the University of Uyo (UNIUYO) has run mad. Allegedly suspected yahoo ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.