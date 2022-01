In a bid to curtail criminality in the town, the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, has declared restriction of movement from 11 pm to 5 am daily.

During the restriction, no night party, vigil or movement. It is just to check criminality in the town.

The announced include the restriction of churches from holding night vigils, youths from organising night parties, night prayers in all churches and mosques.