Pope Francis asks Parents to Support their Children Who Want To Be Gay

January 30, 2022

Pope Francis has advised parents to support their children regardless of their sexual orientation during his weekly audience with the public.

The 85-year-old pontiff made the appeal during the weekly audience at the Vatican. Pope Francis admonished families to never condemn their children for whatever reason, including over their sexual orientation.

‘To the parents , I say: don’t be afraid… Never condemn a child.’

Francis has frequently defended the rights of gay people and argued they should be accepted in their parishes while urging parents not to reject their gay children.

