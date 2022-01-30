Questions as Abba Kyari attends IGP’s event with Obi Cubana, posts 435 photos

What really does he want around rich, trending people ? Why not avoid wrong reputation ? .These and more are popping up as Suspended former Head of the Intelligence Response Team, DCP Abba Kyari, on Saturday, attended the wedding of Maina, son of the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba.

Also at the wedding which was held in Maiduguri, Borno State, included traditional rulers, governors, business mogul, Aliko Dangote; Senate President Ahmad Lawan; Aviation Minister, Hadi Sirika; popular socialite, Obinna Iyiegbu, aka Obi Cubana, amongst others.

After the well-attended event on Saturday, Kyari, who is also from Borno State and had been off social media for months, took to his verified Facebook page with over 450,000 followers to splash over 400 photos he took at the wedding.

Already, many Nigerians had called for stern sanctions against Kyari for his alleged complicity with a self-confessed fraudster like Hushpuppi.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation Special agent, Andrew Innocenti, had alleged that Ramon Abbas aka Hushpuppi contracted the services of Kyari after a “co-conspirator,” Chibuzo Vincent allegedly threatened to expose the alleged $1.1m fraud committed against a Qatari businessman.

Innocenti, who said he ransacked the voice calls and WhatsApp conversations between Kyari and Hushpuppi, had also alleged that the latter paid the police officer N8m or $20,600 for the arrest and detention of Vincent.

Kyari had taken to Facebook on July 29, 2021, to chronicle his denial against the allegations but he later deleted the post after editing for about 12 times.

The IGP had on August 2, 2021, constituted the Special Investigation Panel headed by the Deputy Inspector-General of Police in charge of the Force Criminal Investigations Department, Joseph Egbunike, to probe the allegations.