Student Runs Mad After Suspected Yahoo Boys Drops Her off

A female student of the University of Uyo (UNIUYO) has run mad.

Allegedly suspected yahoo boys, are behind it.

It was gathered that before she found her way to a dump site where she was purportedly dumped, eyewitnesses said she identified herself as a University of Uyo student, and resides around Ikpa Road.

It was learnt that the victim was dumped close to the waste bin around new Ring Road 3 by Ubotex U-turn.