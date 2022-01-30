U.S. Embassy extends visa fee validity to September 2023

United States (U.S.) Embassy in Nigeria has extended visa fee validity to September 2023.

According to the U.S. Mission in a statement, this was done to accommodate applicants facing difficulty in booking appointment for non-immigrant visa.

Visa fee is only valid for one year from the date of payment.

Tens of thousands of applicants have been facing serious difficulty getting appointment date.

The earliest appointment date that many applicants are getting is nine months from the date of booking, a situation that unsettles them based on their reasons for visiting the U.S.