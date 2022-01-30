Zamfara lawmaker, Na’iddah, dies at 68

A Zamfara State House of Assembly member, Alhaji Ibrahim Na’iddah (APC, Gusau 2 Constituency), has died at 68 after a protracted illness.

The lawmaker died in the early hours of Saturday at the Federal Medical Centre, Gusau, following a protracted illness.

“The remains of the lawmaker were laid to rest at the Gusau Central Cemetery along Gangaren Kwata area in Gusau, the state capital.

“His funeral prayer was performed at the Central Jumu’at Mosque Kanwuri area in Gusau metropolis.

“The funeral prayer was attended by the Speaker, Zamfara State House of Assembly, Nasiru Magarya, his Deputy, Musa Bawa, all members of the House of Assembly and other government functionaries in the state,” he said.

Condoling the family of the deceased, the Speaker prayed to Almighty Allah to grant the the soul of the deceased Aljannatul Firdausi.

He also urged the family to consider death as destined by Allah,” he added.