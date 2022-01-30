Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Home » Events » Burial » Zamfara lawmaker, Na’iddah, dies at 68

Zamfara lawmaker, Na’iddah, dies at 68

Younews Ng January 30, 2022 Burial, Celebrity, Events, Politics, Press Release Leave a comment 38 Views

A Zamfara State House of Assembly member, Alhaji Ibrahim Na’iddah (APC, Gusau 2 Constituency), has died at 68 after a protracted illness.

The lawmaker died in the early hours of Saturday at the Federal Medical Centre, Gusau, following a protracted illness.

“The remains of the lawmaker were laid to rest at the Gusau Central Cemetery along Gangaren Kwata area in Gusau, the state capital.

“His funeral prayer was performed at the Central Jumu’at Mosque Kanwuri area in Gusau metropolis.

“The funeral prayer was attended by the Speaker, Zamfara State House of Assembly, Nasiru Magarya, his Deputy, Musa Bawa, all members of the House of Assembly and other government functionaries in the state,” he said.

Condoling the family of the deceased, the Speaker prayed to Almighty Allah to grant the the soul of the deceased Aljannatul Firdausi.

He also urged the family to consider death as destined by Allah,” he added.

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

Student Runs Mad After Suspected Yahoo Boys Drops Her off

A female student of the University of Uyo (UNIUYO) has run mad. Allegedly suspected yahoo ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.