Family of Girl Slaughtered For Money Ritual In Ogun ask govt to Behead her Killers !

Family of the girl slaughtered by some teenage boys in Oke Aregba area of Abeokuta, Ogun State, has demanded that the killers of their daughter should be beheaded immediately.

While pleading that justice must not be delayed, the family asked that the boys should be slaughtered in the same manner they slaughtered the girl, who was a girlfriend to one of the arrested boys.

Recall that four boys within the ages of 17 and 20 were arrested in Abeokuta while burning the head of the slain girl in a local pot.

In her demand, Okeowo said, “This must not go unpunished. Whoever kills a soul must also be killed. Their heads should be cut the way they cut my sister’s head. The case must not be delayed. Those boys should be killed immediately.”

Supporting Okeowo’s demand for justice, an uncle, Akeem Ramon of Isale-Oja Kuto, Abeokuta, said: “There are many cases that have been swept under the carpet, you will later see the suspects moving freely, boasting that there is nothing money cannot do. If government wants to be fair to us, those boys should be killed immediately in the presence of everybody. We won’t like a situation where the case will suffer several adjournments and delay. They should be killed immediately in the open.”