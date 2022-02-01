Ogun Teenagers Who Killed Lover Revealed Where they Learnt How To Do Money Rituals

The teenagers, who slaughtered one of their his girlfriend, Sofiyah, for suspected money ritual purposes have explained that they learnt the practice through Facebook.

Soliu Majekodunmi, said he typed ‘how to make money ritual’ on Facebook and got the detail, adding that the link instructed him to behead and burn a female skull in a local pot.

Majekodunmi and three other suspects spoke on Monday when they were paraded at the state police headquarters, Eleweran, Abeokuta, Ogun State.

Majekodunmi, who had fled but was later arrested, said after learning the money ritual skill on the internet, he conspired with others to execute what he learnt.

The 18-year-old suspected killer while speaking with newsmen on how he killed his girlfriend, said he squeezed her neck and beheaded her immediately after he had made love to her.

He said he conspire with his friend, Mustakem Balogun, to lure the slain girl to their apartment in the Oke Aregba area of Abeokuta, where she was killed.

They confessed to killing the girl, claiming that they concluded on money ritual because they wanted to ride exotic cars and live in luxury apartments.

The suspects added that they purchased three pigeon eggs known as ‘Eyin Aparo’ in Yoruba language and other fetish ingredients which they added in the local pot.

They, however, said the sum of the money-making ritual ingredients cost N2,500 which they contributed among themselves.

Majekodunmi, who had fled but was later arrested, said after learning the money ritual skill on the internet, he conspired with others to execute what he learnt.

The 18-year-old suspected killer while speaking with newsmen on how he killed his girlfriend, said he squeezed her neck and beheaded her immediately after he had made love to her.

He said he conspire with his friend, Mustakem Balogun, to lure the slain girl to their apartment in the Oke Aregba area of Abeokuta, where she was killed.

They confessed to killing the girl, claiming that they concluded on money ritual because they wanted to ride exotic cars and live in luxury apartments.

The suspects added that they purchased three pigeon eggs known as ‘Eyin Aparo’ in Yoruba language and other fetish ingredients which they added in the local pot.

They, however, said the sum of the money-making ritual ingredients cost N2,500 which they contributed among themselves.