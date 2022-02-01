Slaughter girl for ritual in Ogun was warned against his boyfriend – Older Sister

Muinat Okeowo, an elder sister to the deceased girl had said she was named Sofiat Kehinde and not Rofiat.

Okeowo added that she and other members of the family observed that Sofiat was getting close to one of the boys named Mustakeem Balogun, whom they said she attended the same Islamic society (Asalatu) with.

According to her, Sofiat was warned to stay away from the boy, adding she could not understand the connection between Mustakeem and Soliu Majekodunmi, who the police described as her boyfriend.

The elder sister explained that Sofiat left home on Friday evening, leaving the food she was cooking on fire.

“She promised to come back sooner, but we didn’t see her around 8:30 to 9pm.

We were worried because she had never slept outside the house before. I called her, she said she was on her way.

Around 10pm, her number was no more available. I went home.

“On Saturday morning, I came around to ask about her and our mother said she didn’t come home. I was surprised.

Later, we heard that a girl was killed at Oke-Aregba. When we got there, I saw people watching a video of where Mustakeem was confessing.

I was shocked. We went to the police station At Adatan and the DPO said Sofiat had been killed.

“As we speak, we can’t tell our mother about this incident. She has been taken to Ifo because she is hypertensive.”