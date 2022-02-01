Teenagers abandon school for internet fraud

A video circulating on social media shows when three teenagers revealed that they were searching for where to learn internet fraud, popularly known as ‘Yahoo Yahoo’, in Edo State.

In the viral video, a yet-to-be-identified man could be heard interrogating the three boys who are between the ages of 14 years and 15 years after he saw them at a gate in his premises.

When asked where they were going, the boys who appeared lost and were seen with bags believed to contain their clothes and personal belongings, replied: “We wan come hustle.”

On the kind of hustle they are after, they said: “Yahoo hustle…”

Shocked at their response, the interviewer further asked if they really wanted to learn internet fraud.

Reaffirming their initial claim, they answered: “Yes…but not Yahoo plus”.

‘Yahoo plus’ is another level of cybercrime which involves people using diabolic means and mystical powers to swindle their victims for money.

When asked why they took to the streets in search of where to learn cybercrime, they said: “As they don come pursue us, na him we com dey find where we go stay.

“Na the person we dey stay with pursue us. We no dey get rest of mind for house, any small thing wey we do, they will start cursing us. They eventually chased us away. So, we come dey find where we go do Yahoo.”

The teenagers also revealed that their parents are based in Delta state, and that they are aware of their residence in Edo.

The video went viral the same time when four teenagers were arrested in Ogun state for allegedly killing a girl for money rituals has continued to elicit heated reactions on Twitter