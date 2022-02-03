Again !! Another young girl, Rainat, beheaded for money ritual !

A young girl rainat yusuf was sent on a errand to buy Kulikuli which the family intended to use to drink Gari (cassava flour), she was kidnapped and killed by ritualist in offa Kwara state.

A case of missing person was reported at Offa Divisional Police Headquarters by her father, one Yusuf Taofeek ‘m’ of Amuyo area of Offa.”

Investigation however, led to the discovery of a headless body of a young lady with her two hands missing at an uncompleted building, which was later identified by the father to be that of the missing girl…

In the course of investigation, one Femi Adeniji ‘m’ of the same area was arrested and he confessed to be in possession of the head and hands of the deceased Rianat Yusuf.

“He confessed further that he had sold one of the hands to his accomplice who is presently at large for the sum of #20,000”,

“Another arrested Suspect by name Shittu Abdulmalik Wale ‘m’ of Imam compound, Offa also confessed to have used the second hand of the deceased for money making soap…