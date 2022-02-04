NFF Confirms Eguavoen as Super Eagles Coach, Amunike as assistant

NFF took a very heart-warming decision by retaining Augustine Eguavoen as the Head Coach of the Super Eagles and also confirming the appointment of Emmanuel Amunike as his assistant.
