﻿﻿SUICIDE: RRS stops lady from jumping into LAGOON

Officials of Rapid Response squad (RRS) on patrol of 3rd Mainland Bridge this afternoon stopped a lady from committing suicide by jumping into the lagoon.

She was attempting to jump into the lagoon outward Iyana oworo end of the bridge when the officers restrained her.

The lady in a light conversation revealed that “I was beaten at home, that is why I ran away to commit suicide”.

The officers’ attention was drawn to the lady by a dispatch rider before racing to the scene to restrain her from jumping into the lagoon.

She has been conveyed to Iyana Oworo police division, where efforts are in progress to contact family members.