Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Home » Entertainment » Celebrity » ﻿﻿SUICIDE: RRS stops lady from jumping into LAGOON

﻿﻿SUICIDE: RRS stops lady from jumping into LAGOON

Younews Ng February 4, 2022 Celebrity, Investigation, News, Press Release, Trending Leave a comment 62 Views

Officials of Rapid Response squad (RRS) on patrol of 3rd Mainland Bridge this afternoon stopped a lady from committing suicide by jumping into the lagoon.

She was attempting to jump into the lagoon outward Iyana oworo end of the bridge when the officers restrained her.

The lady in a light conversation revealed that “I was beaten at home, that is why I ran away to commit suicide”.

The officers’ attention was drawn to the lady by a dispatch rider before racing to the scene to restrain her from jumping into the lagoon.

She has been conveyed to Iyana Oworo police division, where efforts are in progress to contact family members.

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

NFF Confirms Eguavoen as Super Eagles Coach, Amunike as assistant

NFF took a very heart-warming decision by retaining Augustine Eguavoen as the Head Coach of ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.