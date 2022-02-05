Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
2bn Loan: CBN Releases List Of Beneficiaries

February 5, 2022

The Central Bank of Nigeria on Wednesday released a list containing details of the 28 firms that benefitted from the N23.2bn loans disbursed in the first cycle of the 100 for 100 Policy for Production and Productivity.

This is coming after the CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, launched the PPP programme in Abuja on Monday.

Based on the details of the companies, a total of 14 in the manufacturing sector, 12 companies in the agric sector, and two in the healthcare sector scaled through the screening process.

The document also showed that only companies from 13 states including the Federal Capital Territory benefited from the first batch of disbursements.

At the launch, the CBN Governor had expressed hope that the projects, when fully operational, would create over 20,000 jobs and generate about $125.8m in foreign exchange earnings.

“When fully operational, these projects are expected to create over 20,000 direct and indirect jobs across multiple sectors of the economy, as well as generate close to $125.8m in foreign exchange earnings.

“It is important to note that five of the selected projects are greenfield projects seeking to exploit the huge opportunities in key sectors of our economy,” Emefiele said.

