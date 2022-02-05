Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Home » Entertainment » Celebrity » 4 family members of ASUU Chairman abducted

4 family members of ASUU Chairman abducted

Younews Ng February 5, 2022 Celebrity, Crime, News, Press Release, Trending Leave a comment 63 Views

Zamfara State Police Command has confirmed the kidnapping of four members of the family of ASUU Chairman and one other by unknown gunmen.

The gunmen had allegedly invaded the residence of Chairman of Academic Staff Union of University (ASUU), Federal University, Gusau, Abdulrahaman Adamu, and abducted four of his family members.

Confirming the incidence on Wednesday in Gusau, the Police Public Relations Officer of the command, Muhammed Shehu, said detectives had been deployed on a search and rescue operation.

Shehu added that the police were also working with the university management for intelligence and further action.

The gunmen arrived the residence of the ASUU chairman at Damba Quarters, Gusau, shortly after midnight and began to fire shots.

A source from the neighbourhood said the armed criminals kidnapped the nephew and niece of the ASUU chairman and two younger sisters of his wife.

Similarly, the armed men also abducted an official attached to the bursary department of the university, simply identified as Alhaji Abbas, in the neighbourhood.

Damba Quarters had suffered series of attacks by suspected kidnappers in the past, making the latest incident, the third within a spate of two months.

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

‘Sofiat shouted for help when we hit her head with cutlass’ after sex”

Boyfriend of Ogun lady killed for money ritual has confessed on painful last moments of ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.