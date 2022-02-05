AFCON 2021: It’s Egypt vs Senegal for final

Egypt will place Senegal in Sunday’s 2021 TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations final after winning today’s semifinal 3-1 on penalties.

It was a tactical and tense match that pitted two teams that between them have lifted the Holy Grail of African Football twelve times, seven for the Pharaohs and five for the Indomitable Lions.

Four wins and a draw in the road to the semifinal give The Indomitable Lions a vast amount of confidence before facing rivals Egypt for a ticket in the 6 February final.

They failed to press their case, seeming to settle for a draw and penalties – a tactic they regretted.

The Pharaohs seem to own almost all of AFCON historic records, but there’s one that they are desperate to extend, winning their eighth title.

After a sluggish group stage campaign, Egypt rose to the expectations to oust Cote d’Ivoire and Morocco and reach the semifinals in style.

They capped their run by knocking out Cameroon, after dictating the tempo of the game for long.