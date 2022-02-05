Lagos Govt reviews roadworthiness certificate, introduces booking system

The Lagos State Government has introduced a Booking System to stem the surge recorded at some vehicle inspection centres.

This followed the assessment of the ‘No Vehicle Inspection, No Road Worthiness Certificate’ Policy which commenced in January 2022.

Commissioner for Transportation, Dr Frederic Oladeinde, said in a statement that the vehicle inspection would now be based on scheduled appointments.

Oladeinde explained the amendment made on the procedure of receiving a Roadworthiness Certificate in the state.

He further revealed that the 30 days window of inspection period has been reviewed to 60 days to reduce panic surge presently seen in some of the inspection test centres.

Oladeinde said the backlog of already referred vehicles would be cleared between now and February 14, to give room for the Booking System.

He also said that the policy, which was introduced to clamp down on rickety vehicles responsible for incessant accidents, loss of lives and property within the metropolis, is equally addressed.

According to him, the traffic congestion caused by several breakdowns of vehicles due to the old process is no longer sustainable.

The Transport Commissioner affirmed that public transport owners were not left behind in the new policy regime as some had already checked their vehicles.

“Vehicle Inspection Officers are also engaging other commercial drivers at various motor parks for vehicle checks to further reduce convergence of vehicles at the inspection test centres.

“Government is ramping up consultation with private partners with vehicle inspection facilities to increase the present existing 27 centres spread across the state, with five more mobile test centres already on the way.

“We are applauding motorists who have submitted to the inspection at the Lagos State Computerised Centres across the State.

“Out of 26,442 that were inspected in January, 15,998 passed, while 10,444 failed the minimum safety standard tests.

”Some of the failed vehicles have reported for a retest while others are waiting,” Oladeinde said.

He urged residents, especially motorists, to cooperate over the new policy to further ease traffic flow and improve safety, adding that the seamless transportation system was key to achieving a multi-modal mega city.