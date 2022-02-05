Meet Otedola’s main man in First Bank

Omodayo-Owotuga is the deputy chief executive of Geregu Power Plc previously Group Executive director Finance & Risk Management of Forte Oil Plc (now Ardova Plc) .

Now, he has joined FBN Holdings Board as a Non-Executive Director.

Julius B. Omodayo-Owotuga is the name, but affectionately called J. B by many.

JB is a finance expert with huge experience in Finance, Risk Management, Treasury, Internal Controls, General Administration, Procurement, and Information Technology.

While at Forte, he was a member of the Executive Management Team that restructured a then moribund company into a vibrant industry player

“He is a KPMG trained finance professional who possesses extensive investment experience spanning Financial Services, Power and Oil & Gas sectors with a proven track record of significant achievements. His two decades of work experience spans blue-chip companies such as KPMG; Standard Chartered Bank; Africa Finance Corporation (AFC); Forte Oil Plc, MBC International Bank (Now First Bank of Nigeria Limited), and Geregu Power Plc.

“JB is an alumnus of Oxford University’s Said Business School, United Kingdom, IE Business School, Madrid, Spain and the University of Lagos, Lagos, Nigeria. He has a B.Sc. in Accounting and a Masters in Business Administration (with distinction). He is a CFA Charter Holder; a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (CITN) and the Institute of Credit Administration.”