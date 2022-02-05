Opinion : Sudden riches must be investigated !

Some months ago, I wrote about how some people’s sudden wealth need to be questioned and investigated. And a whole load of mo_rons were on my posts saying “if you don’t investigate my poverty, don’t investigate my wealth.”

I think they think that line is cute and salvage, but it’s one of the DAF_TEST lines.

In most developed countries that I know, sudden wealths are investigated.

I remember my bank account in the UK having an inflow of a huge amount. The bank flagged my account, I couldn’t withdraw again. They simply asked me to come and explain the source of the money. I had to give CLEAR and verifiable explanations before they released my account.

If I weren’t able to explain, they would have handed my details over to the law enforcement for further investigation.

I CANNOT even throw money around in my Canadian bank account. If it’s too much, I’ll be called to explain it.

Even as an undergraduate student in the UK, I had to explain to my Dad how I was able to save up £250 to buy him a gift. He made me explain with proof o.

My parents would probably have disowned me if I had bought them a car before the age of 23. Except I explain with Police Clearance certificate and maybe EFCC Clearance Certificate that my money is legit.

Every working society investigates wealth, especially sudden wealth.

And, in Nigeria….

Until parents start rejecting expensive gifts from their children (especially young children) without a clear source of income…

Until your 20-year old friend gifts you a 2021 Range Rover and you look them in the face and say “Thanks, this is so kind of you. But, before I accept this and take it home, could you be kind enough to tell me how you could afford this?”

Until Pastors and clergies start speaking out against illegitimate wealth and start rejecting huge tithes and offerings from people without a clean source of income or people with questionable sources of income..

Until we stop measuring the amount of respect we accord to people based on money.

Until we as a society start making it crystal clear that we want nothing to do with people of questionable and/or sudden wealth…

Etc….

The issue of “Money Rituals” will get worse.

More children will aspire to become Yahoo boys.

And the society will keep suffering for it.

@ Nkechi Bianze