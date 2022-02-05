Opinion : Sudden riches must be investigated !

Some months ago, I wrote about how some people’s sudden wealth need to be questioned and investigated. And a whole load of mo_rons were on my posts saying “if you don’t investigate my poverty, don’t investigate my wealth.”
I think they think that line is cute and salvage, but it’s one of the DAF_TEST lines.
In most developed countries that I know, sudden wealths are investigated.
I remember my bank account in the UK having an inflow of a huge amount. The bank flagged my account, I couldn’t withdraw again. They simply asked me to come and explain the source of the money. I had to give CLEAR and verifiable explanations before they released my account.
If I weren’t able to explain, they would have handed my details over to the law enforcement for further investigation.
I CANNOT even throw money around in my Canadian bank account. If it’s too much, I’ll be called to explain it.
Even as an undergraduate student in the UK, I had to explain to my Dad how I was able to save up £250 to buy him a gift. He made me explain with proof o.
My parents would probably have disowned me if I had bought them a car before the age of 23. Except I explain with Police Clearance certificate and maybe EFCC Clearance Certificate that my money is legit.
Every working society investigates wealth, especially sudden wealth.
And, in Nigeria….
- Until parents start rejecting expensive gifts from their children (especially young children) without a clear source of income…
- Until your 20-year old friend gifts you a 2021 Range Rover and you look them in the face and say “Thanks, this is so kind of you. But, before I accept this and take it home, could you be kind enough to tell me how you could afford this?”
- Until Pastors and clergies start speaking out against illegitimate wealth and start rejecting huge tithes and offerings from people without a clean source of income or people with questionable sources of income..
- Until we stop measuring the amount of respect we accord to people based on money.
- Until we as a society start making it crystal clear that we want nothing to do with people of questionable and/or sudden wealth…
Etc….
The issue of “Money Rituals” will get worse.
More children will aspire to become Yahoo boys.
And the society will keep suffering for it.
@ Nkechi Bianze