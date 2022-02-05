Otedola Nominates 3 Directors in First Bank

Billionaire Femi Otedola has made new nomination into First Bank barely two months after he became the single largest shareholder of the oldest commercial bank in the country. The magazine learnt that the businessman had earlier nominated two directors into the boards of the bank to promote his interests.

Otedola acquired over seven percent of the bank’s shares last year making him the biggest equity holder, which gave him the power to nominate candidates to the boards of First Bank Ltd and First Bank Holdings, FBN Holdings, the lender’s parent company.

On Tuesday, the management of the Nnamdi Okonkwo-led First Bank Holdings Plc disclosed that it has appointed Julius B. Omodayo-Owotuga as a non-executive director.

Until his new appointment, Owotuga was the deputy chief executive of Geregu Power Plc, a company largely promoted by the Otedola.

He invested over $1 billion in the power firm in 2019, had last year