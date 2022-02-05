Otedola not interested in becoming First bank Chairman

Otedola has, disclosed that he had no plan to become the chairman of the financial behemoth contrary to suggestions in the industry.

simply l am an investor who saw an opportunity in the financial institution and decided to take advantage of it through the investment I have made. My interest, contrary to speculations is not to become chairman of the bank or its Holdco. Moreover, I am in semi-retirement,” the businessman said.

Tunde Hassan- Odukale is the curent chairman of FBN Holdings Plc.

In a statement posted on the Nigeria Exchange Limited, NGX on Tuesday, Seye Kosoko, FAN Holdings Secretary said the appointment of Owotuga has been approved by the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN.