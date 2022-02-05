Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Home » Trending » Business » Otedola not interested in becoming First bank Chairman

Otedola not interested in becoming First bank Chairman

Younews Ng February 5, 2022 Business, Celebrity, News, Press Release Leave a comment 73 Views

Otedola has, disclosed that he had no plan to become the chairman of the financial behemoth contrary to suggestions in the industry.

simply l am an investor who saw an opportunity in the financial institution and decided to take advantage of it through the investment I have made. My interest, contrary to speculations is not to become chairman of the bank or its Holdco. Moreover, I am in semi-retirement,” the businessman said.

Tunde Hassan- Odukale is the curent chairman of FBN Holdings Plc.

In a statement posted on the Nigeria Exchange Limited, NGX on Tuesday, Seye Kosoko, FAN Holdings Secretary said the appointment of Owotuga has been approved by the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN.

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

‘Sofiat shouted for help when we hit her head with cutlass’ after sex”

Boyfriend of Ogun lady killed for money ritual has confessed on painful last moments of ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.