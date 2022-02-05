Sammie Okposo says he’s refreshed after confession

One US-based lady called African Doll burst out on social media claiming Sammie Okposo slept with her and dumped her after becoming pregnant for him.

He came out to confess and apologize to his friends, family and wife for letting them down, after which he deactivated his Instagram account.

The Gospel Musician has said that he cannot be condemned because he is the righteousness of God.

According to him: “I am the righteousness of God in Christ i am born of God the life of God is in me christ in me the hope of glory i am free from the law from the power of sin i am no longer bound by the fear of men

God’s grace is available sufficient and working for me .

Jesus already saved me not because of any works of righteousness that i have done, but because of His own compassion and mercy, by the cleansing of the new birth (spiritual transformation, regeneration) and renewing by the Holy Spirit