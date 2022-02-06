2 politicians jailed in Ogun for possession of firearms

A magistrates’ court sitting in Isabo, Abeokuta, has sentenced two politicians in Ogun State, Adewale Ogundele and Ibrahim Amoje, to one year’s imprisonment without any option of fine.

The police had arrested the two convicts on October 16, 2021 at the venue of the state congress of the All Progressives Congress held at the Ake Palace ground for being in possession of illegal weapons.

The presiding magistrate, Mrs O. O. Adebo in her judgment said the court found the two politicians guilty of illegally possessing firearms.

Adebo noted that she was satisfied with evidence before her and sentenced the duo to one year’s imprisonment without any option of fine.