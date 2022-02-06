At Shonekan’s burial

The remains of the former Head of interim National Government, Chief Dr. Ernest Adegunle Oladeinde Shonekan was laid to rest today, 04 February 2022.

The funeral service in honour of the Late Patriarch took place at the Cathedral Church of Christ, Marina, Lagos and was graced by eminent church prelates of our National church,.

Ably led by the Metropolitan and Primate of All Nigeria, His Grace, The Most Revd Henry Ndukuba, accompanied by Mama Nigeria, Mrs. Angela Ndukuba and The Archbishop of the Ecclesiastical Province of Lagos, The Diocesan and Missioner, The Most Revd. Dr. Humphrey Bamisebi Olumakaiye and Mama Lagos Province, Prof.(Mrs.) Motunrayo Olumakaiye, were present.

In his sermon, the Former Primate of the Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion, His Grace, The Most Revd. Dr. Peter Jasper Akinola described late Shonekan as a notable Captain of Industry, a guru of the boardroom and a resourceful and successful elder Statesman. The erstwhile Bishop of Lagos and Dean Emeritus, Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion, the Most Revd. Dr. Ephraim Adebola Ademowo and other Bishops were present at the service.

The Federal Government delegation was led by the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Oshinbajo, SAN. Former President, Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, GCFR, GCON, General Yakubu Gowon(Rtd) & wife, Boss Mustapha, Mr Babajide, Prince Dapo Abiodun, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, Sen. & Mrs. Ibikunle Amosun, Sen. Rabiu Kwankwaso, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, Arc. Olamilekan Adegbite, Adeniyi Adebayo, Sen. Olorunminbe Mamora, Muazu Jaji Sambo, Dr. Charles Akinola .

Other notable personalities attended the funeral to bid the late Icon farewell.

His remains was laid to rest at the Ebony Vaults, Ikoyi, Lagos.