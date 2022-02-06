How these money ritualists were actually arrested

Contrary to the report that the unpleasant odour oozing out from the room when the skull was being burnt gave the suspects away, our correspondent gathered that the cry for help and struggle by Sofiat while she was being sliced by her attackers attracted the public.

Mustaqeem said he was arrested at the crime scene while his partner in crime, Majekodunmi escaped but was arrested the next day. She said, “When we noticed people were aware of our action, we fled the scene but I was arrested while Majekodunmi escaped. It was the second day they arrested him.’’

Head of a vigilance group in the community comprising Aregba, Itoko-tuntun, and others, Segun Adewusi, said a distress call was received from some residents of Aregba that something strange was happening in a building in the area and he led his team to the scene.

He said, “The name of our security team is Ilupeju Parapo, led by Baale Aregba. We are vigilantes in these communities and I am popularly known as ECOMONG. As is our tradition, we surveyed the environment to ensure there was adequate security. On that day, as usual, our members surveyed the area earlier and there was nothing of such. Later around 11pm, some people hinted to us that they heard of a noise that sounded like someone was dragging something with some people in a building but they couldn’t go in. That was around 11p.m.

“Immediately, I called other vigilantes under me to go in there. On getting there, the boys had beheaded the girl and wanted to run away. One of my guards who was with me ran after one of them and apprehended him. We did not know that one of them escaped. When we grabbed him, that is Mustaqeem, he started begging us that we should not allow one Majekodunmi to escape and at that time, he had run away from the crime scene.

“We forced him to open the door to his room and as he opened the door, we saw that they had put the slain girl’s remains in a sack and tied it. We asked him to untie it and when he (Mustaqeem) untied the sack, we saw that there was no head on the body. As we saw this, we ordered him to take us to where the head was and he took us to another community, Isoka community, where they were burning the head.

“They have burnt the head almost half done. From my observation, they might have started burning it around 8:30pm, because the lady’s face had been burnt and some parts of the skull already darkened. We took the pot in which the head was being burnt to the police station. We called the DPO of Adatan Police Station and when he and his team arrived, they took the suspects to the station.”

Adewusi said the suspects after beheading the lady planned to dispose of the body late at night.

He stated, “They took the skull and started burning it at Isoka, which is a walking distance from the crime scene. When the police did their investigation, Mustaqeem told them that they removed the lady’s SIM card and threw it away. He showed us the point it was thrown to but we couldn’t find it when we searched for it. He also said they threw her phone away after they removed the SIM card. When we and the police went to where he said they threw the phone to, we saw it there. It was a small phone. Mustaqeem told us that if we checked the phone well, we would see that it has blood stains. He also said they cut off a chunk of flesh from the girl’s lap for another purpose.

“We forced him to show us where he kept the chunk of flesh and he took us to the house where they killed the lady. He went to a corner and untied a nylon where he wrapped the slain lady’s sliced flesh. Anyone who was there would express shock.”

The four teenage suspects; Soliu Majekodunmi; 18, Wariz Oladehinde, 18; Abdulgafar Lukman, 19, and Balogun Mustaqeem, 20; conspired to kill Kehinde and played different roles in her murder.

Her skull was severed in her lover, Majekodunmi’s room and burnt almost to ashes.

Fortunately, the suspects were apprehended by security men in the area after they got wind that the teenagers were engaging in something sinister in a building located at Isale-Ijade, Oke-Aregba. The state police spokesperson, Abimbola Oyeyemi, stated that the teenagers were caught and arrested with the severed, half-burnt skull of Sofia in a mud pot and her remains already packed in a sack, ready to be thrown away.

Oyeyemi said the policemen at Adatan Divisional Headquarters received information from the head of the community security guard that some suspects were seen burning something suspected to be a human head in a mud pot.

He said three of them were arrested by a team led by the DPO, Adatan Division, SP Abiodun Salau, who raced to the scene and later arrested the fourth person, Majekodunmi, after he escaped.

He added that the suspects upon interrogation confessed that the human skull they burnt belonged to Majekodunmi’s girlfriend.